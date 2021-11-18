You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Academy of Country Music Awards Sets Date, Venue For 2022

Allegiant Stadium Jason O'Rear

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, organizers announced today.

The annual celebration of country music will stream on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, marking the first time a major awards show has livestreamed exclusively. Ticket Information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Today’s announcement comes from Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and MRC.

“We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas to celebrate country music’s Party of the Year in this incredible brand-new stadium and on the Prime Video streaming service for the first time ever,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

Amazon Music recently announced that its global music brand Country Heat had surpassed 13 billion streams in the U.S. since its first station launched in October 2016.

In August, Amazon Prime Video announced its deal to stream the ACM Awards. Launched in 1966, the Awards has aired exclusively on broadcast — on ABC (1972-78), NBC (1979-97) and, most recently on CBS (1998-2021). The ceremony traditionally has aired in April, but in 2022 will arrive the previous month.

R.A. Clark is executive producer of the event, and Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

