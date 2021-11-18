Brett Dier, Anders Holm & David Rasche Board Lionsgate’s Sebastian Maniscalco Comedy ‘About My Father’

EXCLUSIVE: Brett Dier (Jane the Virgin), Anders Holm (Workaholics) and David Rasche (Succession) are the latest additions to the cast of the recently-wrapped Lionsgate comedy About My Father, written by and starring comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

They join an ensemble that also includes Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb and Kim Cattrall.

The film directed by Laura Terruso (Work It) is inspired by Maniscalco’s life and his relationship with his father. It sees Sebastian tell his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo (De Niro) that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, with Salvo insisting on crashing a weekend with her tony parents. Though cultures clash and it seems that the two families have nothing in common, by the end of the weekend, they’ll be la famiglia.

As previously announced, Bibb is playing Sebastian’s onscreen fiancée, Ellie. Dier and Holm will play her brothers, Doug and Lucky Collins, with Rasche as her father, Bill.

Maniscalco wrote the film with Austen Earl. Depth of Field’s Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz and Andrew Miano are producing alongside Judi Marmel, with Depth of Field’s Dan Balgoyen exec producing. James Myers and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for the studio.

Dier is best known for his long run as Michael Cordero Jr. in The CW’s Jane the Virgin. He also starred in the Goldbergs spinoff series Schooled, and will next appear in Mimi Cave’s film Fresh opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan. He is represented by Gersh and Red Management.

Holm is best known as the co-creator, writer, and star of Workaholics, which ran on Comedy Central for seven seasons. He currently hosts the podcast This Is Important with his fellow Workaholics creators, and will next star in Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna, opposite Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky. He is repped by CAA, Avalon Management, and Yorn, Barnes, Levine.

Rasche is known for his series regular role as Waystar Royco’s Karl Muller on HBO’s Succession. The actor also recently starred in the feature The Good House, opposite Sigourney Weaver, and recurred on HBO’s Veep. He is with Innovative Artists, Liebman Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello.

Robert Melnik and Marc Shapiro negotiated the new cast members’ deals on behalf of the studio.