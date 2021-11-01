ABC Winter Premiere Dates: ‘Bachelor’, ‘Black-ish’ Final Season, Three New Series & More

ABC is looking ahead to 2022 with a slew of premiere dates for a reality staple, the swan song of a popular sitcom, two new series, one limited series and several other returning shows.

One of the rookies, workplace comedy Abbott Elementary, will get an early-season bow at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7. The show will move to its regular 9 p.m. Tuesday slot on January 4 as the lead-in to the final season of Black-ish.

Elsewhere, reality stalwart The Bachelor returns at 8 p.m. Monday, January 3, with new host Jesse Palmer. He replaces original frontman Chris Harrison, who exited the franchise in the summer amid controversy.

The eighth and last season of comedy Black-ish kicks off at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, followed by the winter return of rookie drama Queens at 10.

Wednesday, January 5, is winter-premiere day for four series: veteran comedy The Goldbergs at 8 p.m., rookie dramedy The Wonder Years at 8:30, fourth-year sitcom The Conners at 9 p.m., sophomore comedy Home Economics at 9:30. Season 2 of competition series The Chase then premieres at 10 p.m.

Limited series Women of the Movement premieres from 8-10 p.m. Thursday, January 6, and new drama Promised Land launches at 10 p.m. Monday, January 24.

The Chase and Promised Land will serve as bridge programming for veteran dramas A Million Little Things and The Good Doctor, respectively, while the latter are on their winter break.

Here are all the ABC midseason premiere dates revealed today:

Tuesday, December 7

9:30-10 p.m. Abbott Elementary (series premiere)

Monday, January 3

8-10:01 p.m. The Bachelor

Tuesday, January 4

9-9:30 p.m. Abbott Elementary (regular time period premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. black-ish

10-11 p.m. Queens

Wednesday, January 5

8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs

8:30-9 p.m. The Wonder Years

9-9:31 p.m. The Conners

9:31-10 p.m. Home Economics

10-11 p.m. The Chase

Thursday, January 6

8-10 p.m. Women of the Movement (series premiere)

Monday, January 24

10:01-11 p.m. Promised Land (series premiere)