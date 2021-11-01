ABC Winter Premiere Dates: ‘Bachelor’, ‘Black-ish’ Final Season, Three New Series & More

ABC is looking ahead to 2022 with a slew of premiere dates for a reality staple, the swan song of a popular sitcom, two new series, one limited series and several other returning shows.
One of the rookies, workplace comedy Abbott Elementary, will get an early-season bow at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7. The show will move to its regular 9 p.m. Tuesday slot on January 4 as the lead-in to the final season of Black-ish.
Elsewhere, reality stalwart The Bachelor returns at 8 p.m. Monday, January 3, with new host Jesse Palmer. He replaces original frontman Chris Harrison, who exited the franchise in the summer amid controversy.
The eighth and last season of comedy Black-ish kicks off at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, followed by the winter return of rookie drama Queens at 10.
Wednesday, January 5, is winter-premiere day for four series: veteran comedy The Goldbergs at 8 p.m., rookie dramedy The Wonder Years at 8:30, fourth-year sitcom The Conners at 9 p.m., sophomore comedy Home Economics at 9:30. Season 2 of competition series The Chase then premieres at 10 p.m.
Limited series Women of the Movement premieres from 8-10 p.m. Thursday, January 6, and new drama Promised Land launches at 10 p.m. Monday, January 24.
The Chase and Promised Land will serve as bridge programming for veteran dramas A Million Little Things and The Good Doctor, respectively, while the latter are on their winter break.
Here are all the ABC midseason premiere dates revealed today:
Tuesday, December 7
9:30-10 p.m. Abbott Elementary (series premiere)
Monday, January 3
8-10:01 p.m. The Bachelor
Tuesday, January 4
9-9:30 p.m. Abbott Elementary (regular time period premiere)
9:30-10 p.m. black-ish
10-11 p.m. Queens
Wednesday, January 5
8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs
8:30-9 p.m. The Wonder Years
9-9:31 p.m. The Conners
9:31-10 p.m. Home Economics
10-11 p.m. The Chase
Thursday, January 6
8-10 p.m. Women of the Movement (series premiere)
Monday, January 24
10:01-11 p.m. Promised Land (series premiere)
