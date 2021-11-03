ABC Nabs Drama ‘No Good Deed’ From Jeannine Renshaw, Nzingha Stewart & Justin Hartley With Penalty

ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to No Good Deed, a drama from writer Jeannine Renshaw (Manifest, The Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy), Nzingha Stewart (From Scratch), Justin Hartley (This Is Us) and his ChangeUp Productions and 20th Television, where Hartley is under a pod deal.

Written by Renshaw and directed by Stewart, No Good Deed follows a warm-hearted botany professor with a dark secret who welcomes a troubled student into her home, only the seeming victim turns out to be a deadly parasite who uses her wiles and charms on vulnerable friends and family, unearthing secrets in this small mountain town, and destroying lives in order to cement her own twisted bond with her professor.

Renshaw and Stewart executive produce with Hartley via his ChangeUp Productions. ChangeUp Head of Development Julianna LaRosa serves as producer. 20th Television is the studio.

Renshaw most recently served as co-executive producer on Manifest, executive producer on Good Girls and previously as executive producer on Seasons 8-10 of Grey’s Anatomy. Renshaw is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.

Stewart is currently shooting and executive producing Netflix’s From Scratch, based on Tembi Locke’s best-selling memoir, produced by Hello Sunshine. In 2022 she is set to Executive Produce Daisy Jones and the Six for Amazon and Hello Sunshine. Recently she sold her co-written script, Bad Ass Biker Chicks of Marrakech to Wayfarer for which she is also set to direct. She also directed episodes of Little Fires Everywhere, as well as the Netflix hit, Tall Girl, and episodes of Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming series, Inventing Anna. Next up on the directing front is the feature film Life in Motion, a biopic about powerhouse prima ballerina Misty Copeland. Stewart is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Management 360 and attorney Ryan Nord.

This is Hartley’s second broadcast sale this season. Through his ChangeUp Productions, Hartley stars in and executive produces drama The Never Game, an adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s novel, which has received a pilot production commitment at CBS.

Hartley currently stars as Kevin Pearson on NBC/20th’s flagship drama series This Is Us, which will air its sixth and final season in 2022. In features, Hartley’s recent credits include Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson, The Noel Diary (Netflix), A Lot of Nothing and The Exchange. Hartley is repped by CAA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.