‘Abbott Elementary’: William Stanford Davis Joins ABC Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: William Stanford Davis has joined the cast of ABC’s upcoming workplace comedy Abbot Elementary opposite stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James.

In Abbott Elementary, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Davis will heavily recur as Mr. Johnson, the school’s longtime janitor.

Abbott Elementary, which also features Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph, is set to debut Tuesday, December 7 in a special premiere. New episodes will air in its regular time period starting Tuesday, January 4.

Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. The series is produced by Warner Bros Television and 20th Television.

A longtime member of The Actors Studio, Davis’ credits include HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Perry Mason, TNT’s Snowpiercer and Showtime’s Ray Donovan. He is set to appear on Apple TV+’s Swagger as Coach Max and will appear in A Holiday Chance.

He is repped by Pallas Management Group and BRS / Gage.