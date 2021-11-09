Aaron Rodgers Comes Face-To-Face With Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Spoof Of Unvaxxed NFL QB

‘Oh man,” exhaled Aaron Rodgers when confronted today with Saturday Night Live’s scathing spoof this weekend of the now admittedly unvaccinated quarterback.

Coming less than a week after the now much disparaged Green Bay Packers player admitted he hadn’t had the anti-Covid jabs despite declaring in the summer that he was “immunized,” the sudden appearance of SNL’s Pete Davidson as Rodgers popped up on a graphic on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“Aaron, you led off Saturday Night Live, dude,” SiriusXM and YouTube host and ex-NFL punter McAfee joked to a clearly not overly amused Rodgers – who offered a muted response at best.

Take a look:

Late last week, after having tested positive for the coronavirus, one-time Jeopardy! guest host and Joe Rogan pal Rodgers revealed that he had been less than straightforward with his vaccine status with fans, fellow players and more. Citing conversations with “healers” and “now good friend” (and self-described “f*cking moron”) Rogan, the QB proclaimed he had sought out alternative forms of treatment and prevention, some of which the feds literally have warned people against using like horse dewormer ivermectin.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there,” a self-pitying Rodgers on November 4 went on to say to McAfee in a series of false equivalencies, cultural dog whistles and pseudo-science. Taking swipes at the league’s own safety protocols and the opinion of the overwhelming majority of healthcare professionals, self-described “critical thinker” Rodgers claimed he is also allergic to components of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“I made a choice that was in my best interest,” Rodgers said, unleashing a backlash of tsunami proportions from now ex-sponsors and the likes of NFL legend Terry Bradshaw.

“You lied to everyone,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers player said on Fox Sports on November 7 of Rodgers. I understand ‘immunized.’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting Covid-19,” a blunt Bradshaw added. “You got Covid-19. Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer. Sorry, folks, that’s what it is. We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on the Covid-19, whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves. And I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

On the same broadcast as Bradshaw, ex-Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson said that he was “disappointed” in Rodgers’ “selfish actions” and “play on words” explanations.

As the opening act on SNL’s cold open on November 6, Davidson’s Rodgers doubled down on the real-life stance of the star QB, who was sidelined last week over his positive Covid test. “People can talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is still 7 and 1,” Davidson’s Rodgers said to castmate Cecily Strong’s Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, who praised him for not getting vaccinated because he thought it could make him sterile. “Meaning, of the eight people I’ve infected, seven are fine,” Davidson’s beanie wearing Rodgers added as the punchline.

Today, Rodgers himself took a more subdued approach, but didn’t appear in the least contrite.

“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading,” he told McAfee on Tuesday of Friday’s revelation and his assertions back in August. “To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments,” Rodgers continued. “I’m an athlete, not an activist,” he went on to say, hoping to shift the narrative. “I’m going to go back to do what I do best, and that’s playing ball.”

Already having missed this past Sunday’s match-up against the victorious Kansas City Chiefs, the earliest Rodgers could be eligible to get back on the field is November 14 when the Packers play the Seattle Seahawks – and that’s if the league considers he has met all the safety standards — something that’s not exactly in the bag if the NFL truly walks it like they talk it.