A24 Lands Rights To Nicole Holofcener’s ‘Beth & Don’ Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus–AFM

In another big deal out of AFM, A24 has landed the domestic rights to Nicole Holofcener’s next film Beth & Don with Julia Louis-Dreyfus set to star. The pic will be written & directed by Holofcener and will begin shooting in early 2022. UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the sale of the rights to A24.

The film follows, Beth, a New York novelist who is in an unbelievably happy marriage to Don, who loves her and supports her in every way. One day, when Beth overhears him admitting that he hasn’t liked her writing in years, it threatens to undo all that’s good in their lives.

The film will be produced by Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu and Louis-Dreyfus. Film Nation is handling all international sales.

The film reunites Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener for the second time after working on the Searchlight pic Enough Said and it also marks Louis-Dreyfus’s second film with A24 after recently wrapping production on Tuesday. Holofcener is repped by UTA and attorney Alan Wertheimer. Louis-Dreyfus is repped by CAA and attorney Jonathan West. Likely Story is repped by Craig Emanuel at Paul Hastings.