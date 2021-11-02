A24 Heads To ‘The Beach’, A Slow TV Docuseries From Warwick Thornton

EXCLUSIVE: Warwick Thornton, one of Australia’s most celebrated filmmakers with features including Samson and Delilah and Sweet Country, self-isolated in a beach shack on the north-west coast of Australia in 2019.

The Beach, a docuseries whose only subjects are Thornton, three chickens, a dog, and a mud crab, is the result and it is coming to the U.S. and the rest of the world for the first time via A24.

The company, which is ramping up its documentary slate with projects such as Val, has taken the worldwide rights to the project and is launching it on its A24 Screening Room between November 22-28.

The Beach is the journey of a man who has chosen to give up life in the fast lane and decamp to an isolated beach in an attempt to transform his life through the healing power of nature.

Set in Jilirr on the Dampier Peninsula, it sees Thornton catch and cook Michelin star-worthy meals. It is essentially Bear Grylls-meets-a gourmet cooking show with a dose of slow TV – the Norwegian small-screen concept that saw viewers watch the likes of a seven-hour train journey.

Filmed in April and May 2019 by Thornton’s cinematographer son Dylan River, it originally aired on Australian public broadcaster SBS and NTIV (National Indigenous Television).

“One of the most important things about the show is that it … doesn’t have that sort of general television reason for being. It’s not trying to sell anything. I make a lot of mistakes in it. And I try to be as honest as possible about who I am and why I’m there,” he told the Guardian Australia last year.

Viewers will be able to watch it on the A24 Screening Room, the film and TV company’s virtual platform that recently rolled out Lamb, for $6 for the week. It will be streaming on an infinite loop so viewers can tune in at any point and watch Thornton.

It’s essentially an interesting way to launch the project and find some early adopter fans, before a potential more traditional roll out.