Screen Media Acquires Rights To Romantic Comedy ‘A Week In Paradise’ Starring Malin Akerman & Connie Nielsen

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to A Week in Paradise, a Caribbean-set romantic comedy starring Malin Akerman (The Final Girls), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Philip Winchester (Flyboys) and Jack Donnelly (Atlantis), with plans for a day-and-date release early next year.

The film directed by Philippe Martinez (One Year Off, Father Christmas is Back) centers on Maggie (Akerman), a London-based international film star whose world collapses when her film director husband is outed by the paparazzi as having a baby with his new leading lady. Seeking solace and healing, she escapes to the Caribbean to stay at her expat cousin’s charming boutique hotel resort in Nevis. After a week in paradise, she finds herself and falls in love—only for the outside world to come crashing back in.

Kate Wood (Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop) scripted the film, which Martinez produced with Alan Latham.

“Directing this film was a dream come true for me. Working with Malin, Connie and Philip was just an amazing experience,” said Martinez. “After Screen Media watched the film and I had a chance to hear firsthand how enthusiastic they were about the film and its potential for North American audiences, I knew immediately that we had found the best home for this unique love story.”

“From the first few minutes of A Week In Paradise, we were in love with the characters and the scenic world they inhabited,” added Screen Media in a statement. “It was refreshing to see Malin Akerman shine in a leading romantic role, and we enjoyed the escapist nature of the tropical Nevis location, just in time for winter.”

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, recently acquired Phillip Noyce’s hitman thriller Fast Charlie, starring Pierce Brosnan, along with Benjamin Louis’ horror film, Stoker Hills. It claimed rights to crime thriller La Soga Salvation following its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, picking up Casey Tebo’s Black Friday, starring Devon Sawa and Bruce Campbell, upon its Fantastic Fest debut.

Recent releases from the indie distributor include Lina Roessler’s Best Sellers, starring Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine, and Chase Palmer’s Naked Singularity, starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke.

Katharyn Howe, VP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, negotiated the acquisition deal for A Week in Paradise with Karinne Behr, CEO of MSR Media International.