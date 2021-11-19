ABC’s ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ Has *NSYNC, New Edition, NKOTB, Boyz II Men And More To Celebrate The Season

Not-so-tiny tots with their eyes all aglow will likely be tuning in to ABC’s “A Very Boy Band Holiday” special, coming soon to the network.

The show will feature appearances by some of the most beloved members of iconic boy bands, including Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC), Lance Bass (*NSYNC), Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men), Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men), Bobby Brown (New Edition), Michael Bivins (New Edition), Joey McIntyre (NKOTB), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), Nick Lachey (98 Degrees), Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees).

On tap: classic tunes and their groups’ greatest holiday hits, along with some unnamed, but “special” surprise guests. The show airs Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 ET/PT on ABC. The special can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The special will also debut a new song titled “A Very Boy Band Holiday,” performed by *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris, a special performance of “This One’s For The Children” by Joey McIntyre and his son Griffin McIntyre, as well as some of the groups’ hits and a mix of classic holiday favorites including “Let It Snow,” “This Christmas,” “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” and more.

David Chamberlin, Michael Antinoro, Joe Mulvihill and Chris Wagner serve as executive producers, and Helen Bromfield is co-executive producer. The special is produced by 45 Live.

A TikTok promotion for the show below.