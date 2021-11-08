‘A League Of Their Own’: Amazon Series Adds Six To Cast Including Nat Faxon, Kevin Dunn, Marquise Vilsón, Marinda Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Nat Faxon, Kevin Dunn, Marquise Vilsón, Marinda Anderson, Don Fanelli and Nancy Lenehan are set for major recurring roles opposite Abbi Jacobson in Amazon’s A League Of Their Own, a reimagining of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, from co-creators Jacobson (Broad City) — who also stars — and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) and Sony Pictures TV.

The hourlong series, described as a fresh approach to Marshall’s classic about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, will follow new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it,” according to the streamer.

Faxon will play Marshall, the Rockford Peaches team manager who works for league owner Morris Baker (Dunn). Although he’s a ‘suit,’ he has a kind heart and believes in the Peaches to succeed.

Dunn’s Morris Baker is owner of the league who has conservative views on how to market a baseball team of women. He’s invested quite a lot of money into the league and is nervous that having women ball players in a men’s sport will turn out to be a huge financial loss.

Vilsón will play Red Wright. A showman and a former Negro Leagues pitcher, Red Wright is the celebrity coach for the Red Wright All Stars, a barn-storming exhibition baseball team that tours the country.

Anderson is Leah, the pastor’s poised wife, who is visiting Rockford for the occasion of the church revival and who Toni is eager to impress at her salon.

Fanelli will portray Alan Baker, the nephew of team owner Morris Baker (Dunn), who tries to fill his uncle’s shoes as he fumbles his way through his new role as head of PR for the Peaches.

Lenehan is Vivenne Hughes, a cosmetics entrepreneur who has been hired by Morris Baker (Dunn) to try and “feminize” the players on the team. She takes pride in having “invented” the notion of American beauty.

In addition to Jacobson, cast also includes Chante Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Collindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, Melanie Field, Nick Offerman, Rosie O’Donnell, Patrick J. Adams, Patrice Covington, Sadiah Ekulona, Lea Robinson, Andia Winslow, Rae Gray, Lil Frex. Dale Dickey,

Alex Désert, Kendall Johnson and Aaron Jenning also recur.



A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer.

Faxon’s television credits include the upcoming Apple TV+ show Loot aka Tarzana as well as The Conners, Gaslit, Disenchantment, Euphoria, among others. He won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for The Descendants at the 2012 Academy Awards, which he co-wrote alongside Alexander Payne and Jim Rash. Film credits include Tammy, The Babymakers and Zookeepers, to name a few.

Dunn just wrapped filming in Australia on the upcoming Netflix series God’s Favorite Idiot, where he stars alongside Melissa McCarthy and Usman Ally. Later this year, Dunn will be seen in the HBO Max feature King Richard, alongside Will Smith. Dunn also stars in Catch the Fair One, a Mollye Asher production which is now playing in select theaters and festivals.

Vilsón was most recently seen in the FX docuseries Pride. He was introduced to TV audiences in a guest-starring role in the critically acclaimed episode of Law & Order: SVU that addressed the issues faced by transgender military service members. Other TV credits include Bull, The Blacklist, Netflix’s Tales of the City starring Elliot Page, and Blindspot. Film credits include The Kitchen, Ben is Back and the upcoming B-Boy Blues starring Brandee Evans and Ledisi.

Anderson recurred on the NBC hit series New Amsterdam. She’ll next be seen in a guest lead role on HBO’s High Maintenance. Other TV credits include guest starring roles in Fox’s Gotham and CBS’s Madam Secretary.

Fanelli was a series regular on Pop TV’s Nightcap, opposite Ali Wentworth and the lead of the Above Average digital series, Animal Agent. He also has appeared on NBC’s 30 Rock, Netflix’s The Characters, Comedy Central’s Broad City, TruTV’s Adam Ruins Everything, The Chris Gethard Show, Inside Amy Schumer and the Lionsgate comedy Most Likely to Murder opposite Adam Pally and Rachel Bloom.

Lenehan was most recently seen on the TBS comedy series People of the Earth. She has also recurred on Generation for HBO Max, Bless This Mess for ABC, and Veep for HBO.