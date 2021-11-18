‘À La Carte’: Pauline Dyer, Jessie Woo & Kendall Kyndall Among Lead Cast For AllBlk Dating Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: ALLBLK’s upcoming dating dramedy À La Carte has tapped Pauline Dyer (A Stone Cod Christmas), Jessie Woo (Wild N’ Out), Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play), Jenna Nolen (Animal Kingdom) and Courtney Burrell (Tyler Perry’s Too Close to Home) as its lead cast. The series hails from Breanna Hogan and executive producers Dijon Talton and Meagan Good.

The six-episode show centers on one girl’s journey to the last place she ever thought she would end up…on the side. It’s been described as a cross between Sex & The City, Girlfriends and Insecure.

Dyer stars as Mahogany Rose, a gorgeous, young go-getter who is the epitome of perfection. The type who usually makes the right decisions, Mahogany has always had somewhat of a whimsical idea of how her love life would turn out. But when she meets Kaleb Myles (Burrell), a charming and charismatic man who checks off nearly all her boxes, she’s forced to reconsider her typical standards as she discovers that he falls short of a critical characteristic on her list – being single.

Mahogany’s friend circle keeps her on her toes while helping her navigate her newfound situation-ship. Misha Taylor (Woo) is a bold and liberal jokester who lives her life out loud in every way. Inside the classroom, Misha is the perfect 2nd grade teacher but outside of work walls, Misha owns her own voice and puts her sass on display. Reign Moore (Kyndall) is a Calabasas, CA native who serves as the moral compass of the friend group. Cut off from his privileged lifestyle by his father, Reign considers making some questionable decisions for money. Shyra Clemons (Nolen) is a traditional southern belle with southern views and morals to match. An Animation and Digital Arts graduate student, Shyra is Mahogany’s roommate and longest friend.

The series, which is currently in production, is slated to premiere in spring 2022

À La Carte is directed and executive produced by Talton and The Talton Company. Hogan and Good serve as executive producers on the series. Katrina Y. Nelson and Christopher O’Conner serve as co-executive producers – the latter in association with Prodigy Arts Entertainment. Angela White serves as producer. General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love serve as executive producers for ALLBLK. .