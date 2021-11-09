‘9-1-1’ & ‘NCIS’ Surpass ‘The Voice’ To Lead Monday; ‘The Big Leap’ Bounces Back Ahead Of Finale

The night belonged to the crime-fighters and first responders of primetime as 9-1-1 and NCIS led the charge on Monday. Fox and CBS resumed their typical Monday programming after repeats last week leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The latest episode of 9-1-1 on Fox earned a 0.8 demo rating and 5.24 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Surpassing The Voice (0.7, 6.28M, 9-1-1 was the highest-rated program of the evening. The Fox drama was up a good amount from its most recent new episode on Nov. 16 (0.5, 4.91M)

In the same hour, ABC peaked with CMA Country Christmas (0.4, 3.81M), followed by The Great Christmas Light Fight (0.4, 2.31M), which filled the spot that previously belonged to Dancing With The Stars.

It had been a hot minute since CBS aired a fresh episode of NCIS, with the last airing on Nov. 9. That said, the CBS drama came back from its brief break strong (0.6, 7.17M) once again earning the night’s biggest audience. In the same hour, The Big Leap (0.3, 1.32M) on Fox bounced back with the season’s penultimate episode after nearing audience lows earlier this month.

The Voice provided That’s My Jam (0.6, 4.15M) with a comfortable enough lead-in to top NCIS: Hawai’i in demo rating during the 10 p.m. hour.

The CW peaked with The Black Pack: We Three Kings (0.1, 0.40M) and 4400 (0.1, 0.34M) was steady in demo but dropped in viewers.

