Cinedigm Takes North American Rights To Rom-Com ‘7 Days’ Exec Produced By Duplass Brothers

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to Roshan Sethi’s feature directorial debut, 7 Days, with plans to release it in theaters early next year.

The rom-com exec produced by the Duplass Brothers centers on Ravi (Karan Soni) and Rita (Geraldine Viswanathan), two Indian-Americans who are set up on a pre-arranged date by their old-fashioned parents. Wile the pair initially seem to have nothing in common, they develop a relationship as the Covid-19 pandemic breaks out, and they are forced to shelter in place together.

Sethi wrote the script for the film, also starring Zenobia Shroff, Aparna Nancherla, Gita Reddy and Mark Duplass, with his lead actor, Soni. Liz Cardenas and Mel Eslyn produced, with Jay and Mark Duplass, Soni, Sethi and Viswanathan exec producing, and Maddie Buis serving as co-producer.

“Through Roshan Sethi’s deft direction, 7 Days reminds us that the best relationships surprise us, make us better people and push us outside of our comfort zones,” said Cinedigm’s Chief Content Officer, Yolanda Macias. “Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan bring impressive comedic timing and genuine emotion to their roles as these two charming, imperfect and utterly relatable romantic leads. We are thrilled to share this festival favorite with audiences everywhere.”

“We made this movie as a loving ode to the traditional arranged marriages that raised many of us. The story is meant to both embody and subvert the expectations of romantic comedies,” said Sethi. “We think it’s a love story you haven’t seen before rooted in the hilarity and warmth of Indian-American culture.”

“Having worked with Karan when he was an actor on Safety Not Guaranteed and later during his Directorial Debut in Room 104, I was thrilled when he and Roshan brought us this project. 7 Days represents millions of stories, not only of where you were when this hell of a year happened, but who you were with when everything shifted,” added Mark Duplass. “I think audiences will see themselves in these characters because they represent a real part of all of us, and hopefully, they are left with a feel-good high from this hilarious, unique, heartfelt story.”

7 Days made its world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, subsequently going on to screen at festivals around the world, including the Bentonville Film Festival (where it won Best Narrative Feature), the San Diego Asian Film Festival (Best Narrative Feature), the Naples International Film Festival (Best First Feature), BFI London and the Nashville Film Festival. Sethi, Soni and Viswanathan will next be honored in the New American Perspectives program of the Hawaii International Film Festival, celebrating immigrant contributions in cinema. There, the three filmmakers will also present a master class on their collaboration and their work in film and television during this time.

The 7 Days acquisition deal was negotiated by Melody Fowler, VP of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm and ICM Partners on behalf of the film.

Sethi is repped by WME and Lit Entertainment Group; Soni by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis; Viswanathan by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, Mollison Keightley Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Duplass Brothers Productions by ICM.