Image Awards: NAACP & BET Announce Dates, Telecast Details & New Categories For 53rd Annual Show

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will broadcast live Saturday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on BET, the network and the iconic civil rights organization announced today. The nominees will be revealed on January 11.

In addition to the telecast, the NAACP will recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories February 21-23. Those ceremonies will stream on NAACP Image Awards.net. More winners will be announced during the NAACP Image Awards Dinner, which will be held February 25 in Los Angeles.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television, streaming, music, literature and podcasts. That category count is up from the 70-plus categories recognized earlier this year.

The jump is due in part to four new podcast categories: Outstanding News and Information Podcast; Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast; Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast; and Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast.

“Black artists over the past year have not only showcased our history and uplifted values of progressive change, but have also redefined genres and brought our stories to the screen in so many creative ways,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need Black voices to push the envelope, educate, and inspire audiences around the world. We’re proud to once again provide a space that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.”

BET President Scott Mills added, “BET is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the NAACP and amplify their efforts to honor the extraordinary contributions made by the Black community. We look forward to recognizing Black excellence at this year’s Image Awards on all of our platforms, celebrating those who help tell our distinctive stories in empowering and engaging ways.”

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards, which aired last March from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, was hosted by Anthony Anderson and honored achievements by people of color in over 70 categories across a week of events. Eddie Murphy was given the honorary Hall of Fame Award, LeBron James the Presidents Award and Stacey Abrams the first-ever Social Justice Award. The 52nd NAACP Image Awards was broadcast on CBS as well as BET.

Only submitted work is reviewed for consideration. All entries are evaluated and narrowed to the top five in each category by members of the NAACP Image Awards Nominating Committees, which are comprised of individuals within the entertainment industry — studio/network executives, actors, artists, managers, agents, publicists, journalists, literary agents, and others — and NAACP Board members, NAACP Foundation Trustees, staff, partners and others. The nominations submission deadline is November 22, 2021.