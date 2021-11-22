‘4400’: Patrick John Flueger To Guest Star In CW Reboot; Original Series Co-Creator Scott Peters To Direct Upcoming Episode

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick John Flueger is set to return to the world of The 4400 as he takes on a guest star role on The CW’s revival of the sci-fi series.

Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, 4400 hails from Riverdale co-executive producer Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot; Sunil Nayar; and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear.

In 4400, over the last century at least 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat and contain the story, Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones), an empathetic social worker, and Keisha (Ireon Roach), a hardened community corrections officer, are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees.

The actor, who starred in the original USA Network sci-fi drama series as Shawn Farrell, will play Caleb a charismatic figure from one of the “4400’s” past.

Also set to return to the sci-fi series is Scott Peters, who will direct episode 112, in which Flueger will appear.

Flueger’s additional television credits include Chicago Fire, Criminal Minds, Warehouse 13, Paradise, Law & Order: SVU, Scoundrels, Grounded for Life, Judging Amy, CSI: Miami, Boston Public and JAG.

Peters received two Emmy nominations for the original The 4400, one for writing and one for producing. He also served as a showrunner on ABC’s V: The Series. His additional credits include Queen of the South, Batwoman and Runaways.

Flueger is a native of Red Wing, Minnesota. He is represented by United Talent Agency and Nancy Kremer Management. Peters is represented by Rain Management Group and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.