European Film Awards Nominations: ‘Titane’, ‘The Hand Of God’, ‘Compartment No. 6’ Up For Top Prizes – Full List

‘Flee’ & ‘Summer Of Soul’ Lead In Nominations At 2022 Cinema Eye Honors — Complete List

'Flee' and 'Summer of Soul' Courtesy of Neon; Searchlight Pictures

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s singular animated doc Flee and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) will head into the 15th annual Cinema Eye Honors as the leaders in nominations, Cinema Eye announced today.

Flee led all films with seven nominations, with Summer of Soul claiming six. Jessica Kingdon’s Ascension, Jessica Beshir’s Faya Dayi and E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s The Rescue followed with five noms apiece, with Todd Haynes’ Apple pic The Velvet Underground claiming four. HBO led all distributors with 16 nominations, with Hulu notching 12. Nat Geo and Neon followed with 11 each.

Cinema Eye Honors
Cinema Eye Honors

Of particular note with regard to the noms list was a newly introduced category for Outstanding Sound Design, which will see All Light, Everywhere contending alongside Faya Dayi, Flee, Summer of Soul and The Velvet Underground.

The award ceremony recognizing outstanding artistry and craft in nonfiction filmmaking will take place at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria on January 13, 2022.

Previous Cinema Eye winners up for awards in 2022 include Chin, Vasarhelyi, Joslyn Barnes, R.J. Cutler, Liz Garbus, Matthew Heineman, Johanna Hogg, Steve James, Laura Poitras, Signe Byrge Sorensen, David Tedeschi and Nanfu Wang. Even with numerous veterans in the mix, more than 65% of this year’s nominations went to first-time filmmakers and craftspeople. Women comprise 48% of directing nominees, with women of color comprising 57%, the latter being a record for Cinema Eye.

The full list of 2022 nominees can be found below.

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

Ascension
Directed and Produced by Jessica Kingdon
Produced by Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Faya Dayi
Directed and Produced by Jessica Beshir

Flee
Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Produced by Monica Hellström and Signe Byrge Sorensen

The Rescue
Directed and Produced by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin
Produced by P.J. van Sandwjik and John Battsek

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
Produced by Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

The Velvet Underground
Directed and Produced by Todd Haynes
Produced by Christine Vachon, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

Outstanding Direction

Ascension
Jessica Kingdon

Faya Dayi
Jessica Beshir

Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen

In the Same Breath
Nanfu Wang

Procession
Robert Greene

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Outstanding Editing

Homeroom
Kristina Mohwani and Rebecca Adorno

The Rescue
Bob Eisenhardt

Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain
Eileen Meyer and Aaron Wickenden

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Joshua Pearson

The Velvet Underground
Affonso Gonçalves and Adam Kurnitz

Outstanding Production

The First Wave
Matthew Heineman, Jenna Millman and Leslie Norville

Flee
Monica Hellström and Signe Byrge Sorensen

In the Same Breath
Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburm

President
Signe Byrge Sorensen and Joslyn Barnes

The Rescue
E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, P.J. van Sandwijk and John Battsek

Outstanding Cinematography

All Light, Everywhere
Corey Hughes

Ascension
Jessica Kingdon and Nathan Truesdell

Cusp
Isabel Bethencourt

Faya Dayi
Jessica Beshir

The Rescue
David Katznelson, Picha Srisansanee and Ian Seabrook

Outstanding Original Score

All Light, Everywhere
Dan Deacon

Ascension
Dan Deacon

Flee
Uno Helmersson

Julia
Rachel Portman

maini – towards the ocean, towards the shore
Thad Kellstadt

Procession
Keegan DeWitt

Outstanding Sound Design

All Light, Everywhere
Udit Duseja

Faya Dayi
Tom Efinger and Abigail Savage

Flee
Edward Björner and Tormod Ringnes

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Jimmy Douglass and Paul Hsu

The Velvet Underground
Leslie Shatz and Jahn Sood

Outstanding Graphic Design/Animation

Becoming Cousteau
Daniel Rutledge

Flee
Kenneth Ladekjær

Rebel Heards
Una Lorenzen and Emma Berliner

The Sparks Brothers
Joseph Wallace

Wojnarowicz: F*ck You F*ggot F*cker
Grant Nellessen and Andrew Rose

Outstanding Debut

Ascension
Directed by Jessica Kingdon

A Cop Movie
Directed by Alfonso Ruizpalacios

Faya Dayi
Directed by Jessica Beshir

Jacinta
Directed by Jessica Earnshaw

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

Águilas
Directed by Kristy Guevara-Flanagan and Maite Zubiaurre

A Broken House
Directed by Jimmy Goldblum

Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma
Directed by Topaz Jones and rubberband

Terror Contagion
Directed by Laura Poitras

Three Songs for Benazir
Directed by Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

Audience Choice Prize

Becoming Cousteau
Directed by Liz Garbus

Billie Eilish – The World’s a Little Blurry
Directed by R.J. Cutler

Flee
Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Homeroom
Directed by Peter Nicks

Julia
Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West

Lily Topples the World
Directed by Jeremy Workman

Listening to Kenny G
Directed by Penny Lane

The Rescue
Directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Directed by Mariem Pérez Riera

Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain
Directed by Morgan Neville

The Sparks Brothers
Directed by Edgar Wright

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Try Harder!
Directed by Debbie Lum

The Velvet Underground
Directed by Todd Haynes

Writing With Fire
Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Spotlight

Fruits of Labor
Directed by Emily Cohen Ibañez

The Neutral Ground
Directed by CJ Hunt

North by Current
Directed by Angelo Madsen Minax

Socks on Fire
Directed by Bo McGuire

Two Gods
Directed by Zeshawn Ali

Heterodox

Bo Burnham: Inside
Directed by Bo Burnham

A Cop Movie
Directed by Alfonso Ruizpalacios

The Inheritance
Directed by Ephraim Asili

El Planeta
Directed by Amalia Ulman

The Souvenir Part II
Directed by Johanna Hogg

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

Flee
Amin

Homeroom
Denilson Garibo

Introducing, Selma Blair
Selma Blair

Jacinta
Jacinta Hunt

Lily Topples the World
Lily Hevesh

Listening to Kenny G
Kenny G

Mr. Bachmann and His Class
Mr. Bachmann

My Name is Pauli Murray
Pauli Murray

Not Going Quietly
Ady Barkan

Procession
Joe Eldred, Mike Foreman, Ed Gavagan, Dan Laurine, Michael Sandridge, & Tom Viviano

The Rescue
Rick Stanton

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Rita Moreno

Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain

The Sparks Brothers
Ron Mael and Russell Mael

Writing With Fire
Meera Nevi

The following nominations were previously announced on Wednesday, October 20. 2021 during the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch in Los Angeles.

Broadcast Film

All In: The Fight for Democracy
Directed by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés | Amazon

David Byrne’s American Utopia
Directed by Spike Lee | HBO

Disclosure
Directed by Sam Feder | Netflix

In the Same Breath
Directed by Nanfu Wang | HBO

Tina
Directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin | HBO

Nonfiction Series

1971: The Year that Music Changed Everything
Directed by Asif Kapadia, Danielle Peck and James Rogan | Apple

City So Real
Directed by Steve James | National Geographic

Exterminate All the Brutes
Directed by Raoul Peck | HBO

The Lady and the Dale
Directed by Zackary Drucker and Nick Cammilleri | HBO

Last Chance U: Basketball
Directed by Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz and Daniel George McDonald | Netflix

Philly D.A.
Directed by Yoni Brook, Ted Passon and Nicole Salazar | Independent Lens/PBS

Anthology Series

Earth at Night in Color
Alex Williamson, Executive Producer | Apple

Generation Hustle
Angie Day and Yon Motskin, Executive Producers | HBO Max

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Fabienne Toback, Karis Jagger and Roger Ross Williams, Executive Producers | Netflix

How to with John Wilson
Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking and John Wilson, Executive Producers | HBO

Pretend It’s a City
Martin Scorsese, Fran Liebowitz, David Tedeschi, Ted Griffin, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Joshua Porter and Margaret Bodde, Executive Producers | Netflix

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi, David Shadrack Smith and Sarina Roma, Executive Producers | Hulu

Broadcast Editing

Allen v Farrow
Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie and Sara Newens | HBO

City So Real
David E. Simpson and Steve James | National Geographic

David Byrne’s American Utopia
Adam Gough | HBO

Exterminate All the Brutes
Alexandra Strauss | HBO

How to with John Wilson
Adam Locke-Norton | HBO

Outstanding Broadcast Cinematography

100 Foot Wave
Nominees to be determined | HBO

City So Real
Jackson James and Steve James | National Geographic

David Byrne’s American Utopia
Ellen Kuras | HBO

Earth at Night in Color
Nominees to be determined | Apple

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Jerry Henry | Netflix

Shorts List Films

Elena
Directed by Michèle Stephenson

Jobs for all!
Directed by Axel Danielson & Maximilien Van Aertryck

The Last Cruise
Directed by Hannah Olson

Takeover
Directed by Emma Francis-Snyder

We Were There to Be There
Directed by Mike Plante and Jason Willis

Your Street
Directed by Güzin Kar

Legacy Award

The Watermelon Woman
Written and Directed by Cheryl Dunye
Produced by Alexandra Juhasz and Barry Swimar
Edited by Annie Taylor
Cinematography Michelle Crenshaw
Original Score Paul Shapiro

