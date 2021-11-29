How To Watch Tonight’s Gotham Awards Online

The 2021 Gotham Awards, traditionally one of the first awards shows of the movie-kudos season, is set for Monday in-person at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, with the red carpet and cocktail party to launch at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and the ceremony to begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The event will be streamed live on organizer Gotham Film & Media Institute’s page here. Deadline will also cover the awards show live.

The 31st annual Gothams will honor the best of the year in film and TV in 12 categories. The indie-slanted event recognizes films with budgets under $35 million, which will mean some buzzy awards-season titles aren’t eligible this year (i.e., tick..tick…Boom!, The French Dispatch, The Tragedy of Macbeth). This year’s Best Feature nominees are A24’s The Green Knight, Netflix’s The Lost Daughter and Passing, Neon’s Pig and Kino Lorber’s Test Pattern.

Lost Daughter and Passing top all titles with five nominations apiece; A24 and Netflix lead all distributors with 10 noms apiece.

Among the winners recognized tonight, honorary awards will also be bestowed upon Kristen Stewart and Peter Dinklage (Performer Tributes), Jane Campion (Director’s Tribute), The Harder They Fall cast (Ensemble Tribute), Eamonn Bowles (Industry Tribute), The Actors Fund (Gotham Impact Salute) and filmmaker-activist Kathleen Collins (the posthumous Icon Tribute).

Last year, eventual Best Picture Oscar winner Nomadland took the top prize in a ceremony that was held virtually because of the pandemic.

Among the changes to this year’s Gothams: The best actress and best actor categories are combined in Outstanding Lead Performance and Outstanding Supporting Performance’ with 10 nominees each; the Gotham Breakthrough Actor Award, which was already gender neutral in practice, is renamed the Gotham Breakthrough Performer Award; and there are two new TV categories, Breakthrough Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Performance in a New Series.

Among the TV series up for awards tonight are Netflix’s record-breaking Squid Game.