Zoe Lister-Jones Joins Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’ At MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Lister-Jones, star of CBS’ Life in Pieces and Ari Aster’s upcoming Disappointment Blvd, is boarding MGM’s A Good Person directed by Zach Braff.

Pic follows Allison (Florence Pugh) whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. In the following years, it is the unlikely relationship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Morgan Freeman) that helps her inevitably live a life worth living.

Lister-Jones will play Simone in the movie, a hardened veteran of AA, but an earthy, good soul. She’s seen everything and overcome addiction and depression herself. She’s a tough gal, street-smart, tattooed, loving but doesn’t take crap from anyone. She has a partner and a two-year-old baby.

Production is already underway on the film, which is produced by Killer Films, Elevation Films, Braff and Pugh. Molly Shannon also stars.

MGM acquired Braff’s A Good Person for distribution in North American and international markets including Latin America, Scandinavia, Russia, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, among other markets.

Lister-Jones will star in Disappointment Blvd opposite Joaquin Phoenix. She also starred in How It Ends, which she also co-wrote and co-directed alongside Daryl Wein. The pic was shot during quarantine and premiered virtually at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Lister-Jones also recently wrote and directed The Craft: Legacy for Columbia and Blumhouse which is currently streaming. Prior to that, she shot her ABC pilot, Woman Up, which she wrote, directed, and executive produced. Lister-Jones can also be seen in the IFC feature Band Aid which she wrote, produced, and starred opposite Adam Pally. That movie also premiered at Sundance in 2017 in the competition section. She’s also appeared in the HBO Original Film Confirmation directed by Rick Famuyiwa opposite Kerry Washington and Greg Kinnear. She wrote, produced, and starred in Searchlight’s Lola Versus as well as IFC Films’ indie comedy Breaking Upwards.

On Broadway, Lister-Jones also received excellent reviews for The Little Dog Laughed, a role which she originated off Broadway at NY’s Second Stage Theater. She also starred in The Roundabout’s The Marriage of Bette and Boo, The Accomplices, and in her one-woman show, Codependence Is a Four Letter Word, which she produced, wrote and starred in, and was a New York Times Critics Pick. She was last seen on Broadway in 2012 opposite Jeff Goldblum in the critically acclaimed play, Seminar by Theresa Rhebeck.

She is repped by WME, Mosaic and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman.