Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light & Audra McDonald Lead FilmNation’s ‘Down Low’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Audra McDonald have are set for FilmNation Entertainment’s Rightor Doyle feature directorial debut Down Low.

The news comes in the wake of Rex receiving a Gotham Award nomination in the Lead Performance category for A24 and FilmNation’s Red Rocket and Gage’s HBO series The White Lotus receiving a nomination in the Breakthrough Series – Long Format slot.

Sebastian Arroyo FilmNation

Newcomer Sebastian Arroyo also rounds out the cast of the comedy feature written by Gage and Phoebe Fisher.

Pic, produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Ashley Fox and Lucas Wiesendanger and Sui Generis Pictures’ Ross Katz, centers around a deeply repressed man, the uninhibited young man that gives him a happy ending, and all the lives they ruin along the way. FilmNation Entertainment is also handling global sales for the film.

Said Fox and Katz, “Lukas and Zachary are the perfect duo of hilarious and heartbreaking performances. Lukas’s ability to co-write the script and bring it and the character he created to life reveals just how much of a multi-talented creative he is. We are thrilled by the stellar cast that rallied around this wholly unique film.”

FilmNation

Said Rightor, “I couldn’t be more thrilled by our incredible cast and the hilarious, moving, truly inspired work each one has brought to this film. Thanks to FilmNation, along with Sui Generis Pictures, and our fantastic casting director Wendy O’Brien for supporting and collaborating on the vision I had for this ensemble. Ok, now back to editing…”

Quinto is the star of the recent Star Trek movies, American Horror Story, Heroes and Oliver Stone’s Snowden. Light currently stars in American Crime Story: Impeachment and previously American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace as well as Netflix’s The Politician. McDonald recently starred in Respect, Disney live action version of Beauty and the Beast and TV series Private Practice, The Gilded Age, and The Good Fight. Gage plays Dillon on White Lotus who yearns to stay in Hawaii away from his rich parents. He is currently shooting Sam Esmail’s forthcoming Peacock limited series Angelyne starring Emmy Rossum, as well as a major role in the Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man by Jonas Akerlund. In 2019 Gage appeared as Tyler in HBO’s Euphoria.

Doyle is repped by Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Fisher is repped by UTA and Lighthouse Management Media. Quinto is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Gage is repped Anonymous Content; ICM; and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Rex is repped by Buchwald. Light is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and DPN. McDonald is repped by WME and 21C Media Group. Katz is repped by Verve. Arroyo is repped by BRS/GAGE and managed by Vision Entertainment.