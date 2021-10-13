‘You’ Renewed For Season 4 By Netflix

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere on Friday, Netflix has handed an early fourth season renewal to its hit drama series You. Casting news for the new season will be announced at a later date.

Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, You is developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, and Gamble also serves as showrunner.

You, based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, revolves around “What would you do for love?” Joe Goldberg, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.

In Season 3, Joe (Badgley) and Love (Pedretti), now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view. And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons, said Gamble. “The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4.”

Season 4 will be produced by Berlanti Productions, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

Season 3 begins streaming Friday, October 15 globally on Netflix.

You can watch a teaser clip above.