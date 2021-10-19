Yellow Veil Pictures Boards Psychedelic Thriller ‘To The Moon’

EXCLUSIVE: Arthouse genre outfit Yellow Veil Pictures has picked up world sales rights on To The Moon, Scott Friend’s debut feature.

The film recently had its world premiere at the collaborative virtual festival Nightstream, which was organized by a collective of U.S. genre fests including Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend Film Festival, and The Overlook Film Festival.

Written, directed, and lead by Scott Friend, a weekend of healing for Dennis (Friend) and Mia (Madeleine Morgenweck) becomes a hallucinatory nightmare when Dennis’ estranged brother Roger (Will Brill) arrives and begins to distort their senses. Also starring are Will Brill (The OA) and Madeleine Morgenweck (The Dark End Of The Street).

Producers on the movie are Cate Smierciak, Everett Hendler, Stephanie Randall, David Formentin and Gabriel Wilson. The film was selected as part of the 2020 U.S. in Progress Wroclaw industry showcase.

Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder Joe Yanick said, “To The Moon blurs the lines between a paranoid thriller and an acerbic indie to great results. Taking on double duty as director and lead performer, Scott Friend is a true talent to watch and we are honored to join him in this ‘trip.’”

Scott Friend added, “I couldn’t be more excited to team up with equally passionate partners in Yellow Veil Pictures to introduce my first feature to the world. With To The Moon, I wanted to explore the themes of love, addiction and enabling in the context of family. This film, in all of its offbeat and dark humor, is very close to my heart and I hope it resonates with audiences as well as entertains.”