‘Yearly Departed’: Amazon Sets Season 2 Return For Comedy Special With Yvonne Orji As Host

Amazon has given a green light to a second installment of Yearly Departed, a comedy special that will bid farewell to everything we’re leaving behind in 2021. Emmy-nominated Yvonne Orji (Insecure) will host the special, which again will feature an all-female lineup of guests (TBA) who will tackle some of 2021’s highlights we probably want to forget, such as Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis, and Zoom. Yearly Departed will premiere in December exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. A specific date will be announced soon.

“In my career, I’ve been fortunate to work on a show that was created by Blacks, for Black characters, and now, I get to host a special that was written by all women, featuring a lineup of incredibly funny female comedians, directed by a talented female director, and produced by a group of amazing female producers. I guess lightning CAN strike twice!” said Orji.

“I, and team Scrap Paper Pictures, couldn’t be more excited to rejoin this team of powerhouse producers, writers, and our talented director, Linda Mendoza, to bring another Yearly Departed into the world. I can think of no better group of women to bid adieu and f*#& you to 2021,” said Executive Producer Rachel Brosnahan.



Yearly Departed hails from Amazon Studios, Done+Dusted, and Scrap Paper Pictures. The special is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-winner Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) returns as the director for this year’s special.

“With another chaotic year of ups and downs almost behind us, we’re ready to say goodbye to 2021—and who better to send the year off than the funniest women in the business,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon Studios. “Yvonne, Rachel, and the entire team will help Prime Video viewers end 2021 with some much-needed laughter.”

The inaugural Yearly Departed, which eulogized 2020, received a WGA Award nomination in the Comedy/Variety Specials category.

Orji stars in Issa Rae’s critically acclaimed comedy series Insecure on HBO. She can currently be seen in Hulu’s Vacation Friends which is streaming now. She is also the co-host of the podcast Jesus & Jollof alongside Luvvie Ajayi.