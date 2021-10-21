Sarah Jeffery, Jane Adams, Jake Weber & Balthazar Getty To Topline Megan Griffith’s ‘Year Of The Fox’

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jeffery (The CW’s Charmed), Emmy nominee Jane Adams (Hacks), Jake Weber (Those Who Wish Me Dead) and Balthazar Getty (Twin Peaks) will star in Year of the Fox, the latest feature from award-winning director Megan Griffiths (Lucky Them, Eden, The Off Hours), which has wrapped production in the state of Washington.

The film written by Eliza Flug is a fictionalized depiction of teenage experiences and personal encounters she had while growing up in Aspen, Colorado, during the last of its utopian heyday. Set in 1997, it tells the story of 17-year-old Ivy (Jeffery), who was adopted as an infant into a wealthy and notable Aspen family and is now navigating the fallout of her parents’ bitter divorce.

Ivy’s mother, Paulene (Adams), prepares to relocate to her native Seattle, taking Ivy with her. But Ivy’s influential and controlling father, Huxley (Weber), pulls Ivy ever closer by inviting her and her friends into Aspen’s bacchanalian party scene, where Ivy’s attachment issues align with the predatory nature of a charming older man (Getty). As she watches her mother retreat, her father detach, and her best friend Layla (Lexi Simonsen) get drawn into a tricky world of elitism and validation, Ivy struggles to find her own path without stumbling.

Amey René cast the film, which also stars Amanda Brugel, Arden Myrin, Mariano González, Sabrina Haskett, Alma Delfina, and Linas Phillips.

Flug produced with Lacey Leavitt (Sadie, Safety Not Guaranteed) and Jennifer Roth (Blood Father, Mudbound).

“A reckoning has been taking place over the past few years regarding how our culture treated Monica Lewinsky, Britney Spears, Anita Hill, and so many other women who entered the public eye in the late 90s. I believe that Year of the Fox has something to add to this conversation,” said Griffiths. “It is a story that explores the dangers of allowing powerful men to dictate who you should be, and the freedom that can come with seeking that answer within yourself.”

Jeffery currently plays series regular Maggie in CBS and The CW’s Charmed reboot, exec produced by Jane the Virgin‘s Jennie Syder Urman, also playing Jennifer Lopez’s daughter in three seasons of NBC’s Shades of Blue, and portraying Thandie Newton’s daughter as a series regular on Audience Network’s Rogue. The actress has also starred on the TV side in final installment of The Disney Channel’s Descendants trilogy, directed by Kenny Ortega, recurring on Fox series Wayward Pines, exec produced by M. Night Shyamalan, opposite Matt Dillon, Terrence Howard, and Melissa Leo. Her film credits include Director X’s Across the Line, in which she co-starred opposite Stephan James, and Joshua Caldwell’s Be Somebody.

Adams is a Tony and Drama Desk Winner and Golden Globe nominee, who recently landed her first Emmy nomination for her guest-starring turn as Nina Daniels in HBO Max’s hit comedy series, Hacks. The actress has also appeared on the TV side in Netflix’s Messiah and HBO’s Hung, along with Easy, Sneaky Pete, Claws, Twin Peaks, Frasier, Relativity and more. Notable film credits include Amy Seimetz’s She Dies Tomorrow, Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Curtis Hanson’s Wonder Boys, Gus Van Sant’s Restless, Todd Field’s Little Children, Brad Silberling’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Jake Kasdan’s Orange County, and Alan Cumming and Jennifer Jason Leigh’s The Anniversary Party. In addition to Netflix’s Easy, the actress has collaborated with Joe Swanberg on films including Build the Wall, Digging for Fire, All the Light in the Sky, Silver Bullets and Alexander the Last.

In his 30-year acting career across film, theatre and television, Weber has appeared in such films as Dawn of the Dead, Meet Joe Black, Learning to Drive, Midway, Berlin, I Love You, Head Full of Honey, Thank You for Your Service, Hungry Hearts, Amistad, The Pelican Brief and Born on the Fourth of July. The actor has found series regular roles in Medium, Homeland, Hell on Wheels and The Mind of the Married Man, along with a notable recurring role in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. He was recently seen in Taylor Sheridan’s film Those Who Wish Me Dead and will next appear in Vincent Grashaw’s thriller What Josiah Saw, along with the upcoming third season of Peacock’s Departure.

Getty is an award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, artist, musician, DJ, designer, and philanthropist who launched his career as a child actor with Harry Hook’s 1990 film adaptation of Lord of the Flies. The actor has starred in more than four dozen films, finding notable credits in David Lynch’s cult classic Lost Highway, Ridley Scott’s White Squall, and most recently, La Flamme Rouge and The Judge. His TV credits include Lynch’s Showtime continuation of Twin Peaks, ABC’s Alias and Brothers and Sisters, and Mike White’s Fox show, Pasadena.

Jeffery is represented by Alchemy Entertainment, Play Management and Ziffren Brittenham; Adams by Gersh, Framework Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Weber by Framework Entertainment; Getty by CESD Talent Agency, Framework Entertainment, and Untitled Entertainment; Flug by Donaldson & Callif; Griffiths by ICM Partners, Jen Au Management and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.