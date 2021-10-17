‘Y: The Last Man’ Canceled By FX

Skip to main content
Y: The Last Man has been canceled by FX on Hulu, executive producer Eliza Clark announced via Twitter on Sunday.

In a statement, Clark wrote, “We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: The Last Man. I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much left to tell… We don’t want it to end.”

“FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we’re sad Y: The Last Man is not going forward at FX on Hulu. But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story. I never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home. #YLivesOn,” Clark added.

The news of cancellation comes weeks before the season 1 finale on Nov. 1.

Amber Tamblyn, who plays Kimberly Cunningham in the series, also took to Twitter to express her disappointment.

“While I’m disappointed, I know this extraordinary show that has so much to say will find a great new home soon. Looking forward to the next chapter. If you’re with me, let the world know. #YLivesOn,” Tamblyn wrote.

Y: The Last Man is a post-apocalyptic drama developed by Clark based on the comic book series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. In the series, a cataclysmic event decimates everyone but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Diane Lane (House of Cards), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Elliot Fletcher (The Fosters), Olivia Thirlby (Juno), Ashley Romans (NOS4A2) and Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy) round out the cast.

The rest of Season 1 will continue to be released on Mondays via FX on Hulu.

The series is produced by Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, along with Nellie Reed. Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas are executive producers.

