XYZ Domestic Distribution Sets Home Entertainment Output Deal With Decal

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films’ fledgling domestic distribution division has closed a multiyear, exclusive home entertainment partnership with Decal, beginning with their 2022 film slate.

Decal is the home ent distribution venture launched earlier this year by Neon and Bleecker Street.

Under the XYZ deal, Decal will handle the home entertainment window for all titles released through the XYZ Distribution Label, led by former Drafthouse Films and Neon COO James Emanuel Shapiro.

Upcoming XYZ Film releases include the latest sci-fi feature from Justin Bensen and Aaron Morehead, Something In The Dirt.

The output deal was negotiated by XYZ’s James Emanuel Shapiro and Ayo Kepher-Maat from Decal.

“I’m excited we found a partner as prestigious as Decal to handle our transactional rights. From top to bottom, they have assembled an all-star team of the folks I respect the most in this space,” said James Emanuel Shapiro, EVP of XYZ Films distribution label.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a company as innovative as XYZ Films,” added Ayo Kepher-Maat, SVP of Acquisitions, Decal. “XYZ is well-known for launching films from some of the most exciting genre filmmakers working today, and we’re ecstatic to help bring their impressive slate of films to audiences through this partnership.”

Decal has recently released Jaco Bouwer’s Gaia, Ride The Eagle starring J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon, and SXSW road trip comedy Stop and Go from directors Mallory Everton and Stephen Meek. Also released have been Bleecker Street’s Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, The World To Come, starring Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher Abbott, and Casey Affleck, and Together Together, starring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison.