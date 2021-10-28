Writer-Executive Producer Heather Zuhlke Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed veteran writer-executive producer Heather Zuhlke for representation in all areas.

Zuhlke is currently a writer-executive producer on season two of Starz’s new hit drama, BMF. From EPs Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Randy Huggins, BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.

Prior to BMF, Zuhlke was under a two-year deal at Starz, where she was the showrunner of Intercepted, a gritty behind-the-scenes look at the NFL told from the wives’ point of view. Under her deal, she was also a co-executive producer on the John Wick spin-off, The Continental.

Previously, Zuhlke was co-executive producer on Kevin Williamson’s Tell Me a Story and co-executive producer for three seasons on Starz’s hit crime drama Power.

She wrote on Kevin Williamson’s Stalker and all five seasons of John Wells’ critically acclaimed Southland, sharing in the cop drama’s 2012 Peabody Award. On the feature side, she is writing PTA Dropout, with Gabrielle Union attached to star and produce.

Zuhlke continues to be repped by Patti Felker at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.