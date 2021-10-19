Woody Harrelson & John Goodman-Voiced Series ‘The Freak Brothers’ Set As First Tubi Animated Original

The Freak Brothers, an animated stoner series starring the voices of Woody Harrelson and John Goodman, is heading to Tubi.

The Fox-owned AVOD service has picked up the adaptation of the cult classic comic as its first animated original and will premiere the first two episodes on Sunday November 14.

The series, which is based on The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, the 1960s underground cult comic created by Gilbert Shelton, follows three stoner characters who, after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, are transported 50 years into the future to 2020 bringing their ’60s San Francisco attitude to the modern world.

Woody Harrelson voices laid-back Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek, John Goodman voices man-child Fat Freddy Freekowtski, and Pete Davidson voices paranoid Phineas T. Phreakers. Tiffany Haddish also features as Kitty, alongside Workaholics alums Adam Devine and Blake Anderson, who play Chuck and Charlie, a couple of weed savants always looking for the next side-hustle with hearts of gold hidden beneath their unwashed exteriors.

I’m Sorry creator and star Andrea Savage voices Harper, a no-nonsense tech badass who undoubtedly wears the pants in her household. Former Power star La La Anthony voices Gretchen, a social-advocate lawyer who is the more idealistic and compassionate younger sister of Harper. Rapper ScHoolboy Q voices an animated version of himself who finds himself surrounded by the Freaks, and Futurama’s Phil LaMarr also features.

The eight-part series is produced by WTG Enterprises and distributed by Lionsgate. Viewers will get the first look at the series with a trailer during Family Guy on November 14 as part of Fox’s Animation Domination block.

The Freak Brothers is executive produced by Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton, along with Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland. Harrelson, Haddish, Davidson, Devine, Anderson, Gilbert Shelton and Manfred Mroczkowski also serve as executive producers on the series as well as Anthony Tiffith and Mike Concepcion.

Starburns Industries and Pure Imagination Studios, the studios behind Rick & Morty and The Simpsons: Brick Like Me, handled animation.

“We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to freak out to The Freak Brothers, with its unforgettably irreverent comedy infused with heart, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “This comedy is 50 years in the making and we are thrilled to have it debut on Tubi as our first original animated comedy, marking a new step for Tubi as we expand our adult humor offerings.”

“As we continue our expansion into original animation, a cornerstone of the Fox brand, we’re thrilled Tubi is joining the party with its first original animated series,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “With its counterculture roots, anti-establishment comedic POV and, as Adam said, an all-star team of cast and producers, The Freak Brothers is the perfect complement to Animation Domination and provides the ideal opportunity to not only grow Tubi’s audience, but take the animation genre to the next level in AVOD. Stay tuned for more original Tubi animated content soon.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Fox and Tubi on a new paradigm for distributing original animation to our consumers,” added Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer. “The timeless humor of The Freak Brothers has resonated with audiences for years, and this edgy comedy gives it a fresh and inventive spin for a whole new generation of fans.”