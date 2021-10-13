Wondery Expands Into Kids Podcasting With Gen-Z Media Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Wondery, the Amazon-owned podcast studio behind series Dr. Death and The Shrink Next Door, is moving into the fast-growing kids and family space with a partnership with Gen-Z Media.

The deal will see Wondery handle exclusive advertising sales, marketing, distribution, and licensing rights for at least 18 GZM shows and will include existing and new shows.

Wondery will also have a first-look at all new shows developed by Gen-Z Media over the course of the partnership.

Gen-Z Media, which was founded in 2018 by Benjamin Strouse, David Kreizman and Chris Tarry, is behind podcasts such as the 2016 Peabody-Award winning mystery The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel, which is being adapted by Disney+.

GZM shows include the soon-to-be launched Six Minutes Rewind, as well as Tomorrow.

These shows will remain free to podcast listeners but subscribers to Wondery+ Kids and Amazon Prime and Amazon Music members will be able to get them ad-free.

The deal was negotiated by UTA.

“Wondery’s goal has always been to partner with the best creators to offer premium podcasts for all listeners. Our new partnership with Gen-Z Media allows us to expand our kids and family content offering further”, said Jen Sargent, Chief Executive Officer of Wondery. “Wondery strives to be the best one-stop-shop for kids, families, and people of all ages and we are thrilled to welcome the GZM team to the Wondery family”.

“We are thrilled to have our series of family shows featured among the other fantastic Wondery and Amazon Music programming, and together with our new partners look forward to growing the Kids and Family category into a major draw for listeners of all ages,” added Ben Strouse, CEO of Gen-Z Media.