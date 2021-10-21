‘Women Of The Movement’: ABC Sets Premiere Date, Shares Preview Clip For Limited Series

Women of the Movement is set to make its ABC debut in the new year.

ABC revealed that the limited series from creator-writer Marissa Jo Cerar will premiere Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson, the six-episode limited series is set in 1955. It centers on Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), who risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Cedric Joe) is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

The series also features Glynn Turman, Chris Joy, Julia McDermott, Carter Jenkins, Tonya Pinkins, Ray Fisher and Timothy Hutton.

Women of the Movement is produced by Kapital Entertainment. Cerar serves as executive producer and showrunner. Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr., Dr. Marvel Parker, Ms. Ollie Gordon and Christopher Benson serve as consultants for the series. Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann (Kapital Entertainment) executive produce with Shawn Carter, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith (Roc Nation), Will Smith and James Lassiter (Westbrook), Rosanna Grace (Serendipity Group Inc.), Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton (Middleton Media Group), David Clark (Mazo Partners) and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

