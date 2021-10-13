WME Signs Comedian Ricky Velez

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed comedian Ricky Velez in all areas.

Velez has an upcoming one-hour comedy special titled Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything—executive produced by himself, Judd Apatow, and Pete Davidson—debuting on Oct. 23 via HBO.

On the acting front, the Queens native starred in (and co-produced) the 2020 film, The King of Staten Island. He’s also appeared in Netflix’s Master of None.

Velez was a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and has appeared on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar.

Velez continues to be managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Entertainment Law Firm.