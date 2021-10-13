Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Wheelhouse Leads $15M Investment Round In Collectibles Firm Rally, Will Debut Items On History’s ‘Pawn Stars’  

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

IATSE Will Launch Nationwide Strike On Monday Unless Deal Is Reached In Next Few Days; AMPTP Responds
Read the full story

WME Signs Comedian Ricky Velez

Ricky Velez
Marcus Russell Price

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed comedian Ricky Velez in all areas.

Velez has an upcoming one-hour comedy special titled Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything—executive produced by himself, Judd Apatow, and Pete Davidson—debuting on Oct. 23 via HBO.

On the acting front, the Queens native starred in (and co-produced) the 2020 film, The King of Staten Island. He’s also appeared in Netflix’s Master of None.

Velez was a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and has appeared on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar.

Velez continues to be managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Entertainment Law Firm.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad