Mike Berkowitz & Allysa Mahler To Lead WME’s Restructured Comedy Crossover Group

WME said today that Mike Berkowitz and Allysa Mahler will spearhead the agency’s comedy crossover group. Also on the team are Kathleen Lewis, a new hire from Anonymous Content, and Katie Marshall, who’s been promoted to agent.

Since joining WME in 2018, Berkowitz has led the agency’s comedy touring group, and Mahler comes from a comedic-scripted television background. This new team aims to bring together comedic talent throughout WME in the hope of bringing more crossover opportunities including touring, TV, film, publishing, digital and endorsements.

WME talent agency

“The comedy business today demands a 360-degree approach to servicing our clients, and we’re pleased to form this new group to bring them even more opportunities,” Berkowitz and Mahler said in announcing the new group. “We are excited to welcome Kathleen to the team and to promote Katie as we continue expanding and look forward to our next chapter of growth.”

A WME partner since 2018, Berkowitz has overseen clients and their comedy tours including Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer and Ramy Youssef. Mahler became a partner of WME in 2020 after being hired 12 years ago, and her client list includes SNL cast members Punkie Johnson, Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat. Lewis started her career at the commercials department at WME and spent the past five years in talent at Anonymous Content.

The broader WME comedy business includes Tina Fey, Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler, Loren Bouchard, Mike Judge, Ben Stiller, Donald Glover, Eddie Murphy, Adam McKay, Larry David, Maya Rudolph, Adam Sandler, Rob McElhenney and many others.