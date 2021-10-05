‘With Love’: Amazon Drops Premiere Date & First Look Photos For Gloria Calderón Kellett Comedy

Gloria Calderón Kellett’s romantic comedy With Love will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 17.

With Love Kevin Estrada/Amazon Studios

Season one, consisting of five hour-long episodes, follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The duo cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays.

Costars include Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, Benito Martinez, Andre Royo, Renée Victor, and Pepe Serna.

All episodes are written and executive produced by Calderón Kellet. The pilot episode is directed and executive produced by Meera Menon. With Love is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.

With Love Kevin Estrada/Amazon Studios

Calderón Kellett has set up three other series projects for development at Amazon Studios under her GloNation banner as part of her deal with the streamer. The wide-ranging slate includes Shakespeare-themed high-school drama Verona, co-created by Calderón Kellett; Glowing Up, a half-hour adult animation musical series based on the graphic novel Mismatched, a modern-day adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma; and Dating the Lopez Ladies, a half-hour animated comedy created by Calderón Kellett.

Check out more photos from With Love season 1 below.