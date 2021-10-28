Willie Block & Jake Emanuel Sign With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed screenwriters Willie Block and Jake Emanuel, the pair behind upcoming Lil Rel Howery comedy feature Reunion, for representation in all areas.

The pair wrote and directed QCode Media podcast series The Edge of Sleep and are serving as showrunners on a live-action TV adaptation of the audio project from New Regency.

Block and Emanuel recently set up feature Prowl, a genre-bending home invasion thriller set over the course of one evening, with Flynn Pictures and New Line Cinema.

They also wrote and co-produced Reunion, an ensemble comedy starring Howery, Jillian Bell, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev, Michael Hitchcock and Jamie Chung. The movie is the first greenlit project for Artists Road.

Previously, the pair have written and developed projects for Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Sacha Baron Cohen and Danny McBride and they got their start as staff writers for FX animated series Chozen.