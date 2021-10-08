William Shatner Reveals Feelings Ahead Of Space Flight: “I’m Captain Kirk And I’m Terrified”

During his panel at New York Comic-Con on Thursday, William Shatner revealed that he’s terrified to go into space.

“My friend Jason Erhlick came to me about a year and a half ago and he said he was seeing these rockets with people going into space. And, wouldn’t it be something if Captain Kirk went up there?” the Star Trek star said. “And I said, ‘Jason, for God’s sake, man. Nobody cares if Captain Kirk goes to space. It was 55 years ago, man. But I’m doing well, maybe I should go up to space?”

About a year passed due to Covid before a real conversation took place about Shatner following Jeff Bezos’ historic trip to space. It was announced last week that the actor will explore the final frontier for real on Bezos’ Blue Origin Spaceflight, becoming the oldest person to go to space.

“I don’t want to be the oldest guy to go into space,” the 90-year-old exclaimed to the roaring crowd.

While discussing his trip to Texas in preparation for his space flight, Shatner recalled the 1986 Challenger crash that killed all the astronauts on board. He said the people in charge of his flight repeatedly said everything should be fine, which wasn’t of much comfort for the actor.

“And I’m thinking, ‘I’m going up in a rocket and our best guess is it should be fine?” he shared. “I’m terrified. I’m Captain Kirk, and I’m terrified. I’m not really terrified — yes I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold. I’m planning on putting my nose against the window [once I’m in space], and my only hope is I won’t see someone else looking back.”

No date has been set for Shatner’s trip as of yet.