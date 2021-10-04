William Shatner To Explore Final Frontier For Real On Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Space Flight

×
William Shatner will finally get to experience in real life what he’s been pretending for decades: The Star Trek actor will join the crew of Jeff BezosBlue Origin space flight on Oct. 12. At 90, Shatner will become the oldest person ever on a space flight.

In a tweet today, Shatner confirmed, “So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man!’” Minutes later, responding to a congratulatory tweet from actor Jason Alexander (“I guess this means I have to become a marine biologist”), Shatner wrote, “It’s never too late to experience new things my friend.”

Shatner’s news was first announced by Blue Origin, in an announcement that included a statement from Shatner saying, “I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.”

Trek‘s Capt. Kirk will be part of Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-18 flight, along with other passengers Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s VP of mission and flight operations, and crewmates Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries.

On July 20, Blue Origin’s first human flight included Bezos, brother Mark Bezos, Wally Funk, and Blue Origin’s first customer Oliver Daemen.

The Oct. 12 launch is currently set for 8:30 am CT from Launch Site One in West Texas.

 

