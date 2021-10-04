‘When Calls The Heart’ Alum Daniel Lissing To Join Lori Loughlin In ‘When Hope Calls’ Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: When Calls the Heart alum Daniel Lissing will reunite with his former co-star Lori Loughlin in the two-part Season 2 premiere of GAC Family spinoff When Hope Calls. When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas is slated to air on GAC Family on Saturday, Dec. 18. Lissing’s role is being kept under wraps for now.



Created by Alfonsi H. Moreno, When Hope Calls is a historical drama series set in 1916 Brookfield, a fictional, small Western prairie town of largely cattle ranchers and farmers in an era where tradition sometimes conflicts with the ambitions of a growing city. Morgan Kohan returns in season two as Lillian Walsh, a former orphan who now runs the local orphanage and creates a loving, stable home for the children in her care. Ryan-James (RJ) Hatanaka returns as Mountie Gabriel Winslow. Wendy Crewson will return to star as Tess Stewart. Hanneke Talbot is Maggie Parson. Neil Crone is Ronnie Stewart. Jefferson Brown is Joe Moody.

Season 2 of When Hope Calls, whose first season aired as the first original on Hallmark Channel’s streaming service Hallmark Movies Now, marks the first original series for GAC Family. Series’ star Morgan Kohan is back, reprising her role as Lillian Walsh.

Following its debut on Hallmark Movies Now, When Hope Calls Season 1 also aired on the linear Hallmark Channel, with the premiere averaging 2 million total viewers.

Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon, Jr., Alfonso H. Moreno, and David Anselmo executive produce When Hope CAlls. Producer is Kym Crepin. Supervising Producers are W. Michael Beard and Michael Shepard. Director is Bradley Walsh.

Lissing was most recently seen recurring in The Rookie and S.W.A.T.