Wheelhouse Leads $15M Investment Round In Collectibles Firm Rally, Will Debut Items On History’s ‘Pawn Stars’  

Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse, actor John Stamos and former ESPN pair Bill Simmons and Connor Schell are among the investors in a $15M funding round for collectibles company Rally.

Rally is a platform that allows people to buy shares in rare items such as an X-Men comic from 1963, a guitar signed by Slash and a piece of Staples Center signed by Kobe Bryant.

Wheelhouse, which the former Leftfield Entertainment boss launched in 2018 in partnership with Jimmy Kimmel, has led the series B follow-on round with other investors including Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures, Animal Capital, founded by social media stars Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson and Noah Beck, Stamos, Schell, Simmons, former World Series champion Chase Utley, Sal Iacono, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments and LionTree.

Related Story WME And Wheelhouse Vet Avi Gandhi Joins Patreon As Head Of Creator Partnerships

The latest round brings Rally, which calls itself a fractional investment platform in the $370B collectibles market, to over $65M in equity capital raised to date. It comes after a series B round led by Accel Ventures and a series A round led by Upfront Ventures.

Wheelhouse is also looking to help Rally grow its brand through content and talent-facing deals including the launch of a collectibles podcast and a spot on History’s Pawn Stars. The next season of the show, which was created by Montgomery, will feature items sourced from Rally including a 1776 broadside of the Declaration of Independence worth $2M that is available for $25 a share.

Wheelhouse CEO Montgomery said, “The rise in fractional investing reflects the explosion of interest in collectibles as a dynamic asset class, which we refer to as ‘Investibles’ – merging investors and collectors – which are attracting high-end investors and democratizing investing for passion players. Wheelhouse was created to bring storytelling and the biggest names into great businesses that could scale, and Rally is exactly that.”

“Rally’s mission has always been to let anyone invest in the assets they care most about – whether it’s a four-hundred-year-old rare book or an NFT created just a few years ago. Having deep roots throughout the media and entertainment industry will help us connect more investors with the one-of-a-kind items they care most about and we’re thrilled to have Brent and Wheelhouse help us in this mission,” added Rally CEO George Leimer.