Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘SNL’: Jason Sudeikis Skewers ‘Ellen’ With Male Spinoff Featuring Joe Rogan Wild Boar Cooking Segment

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Rust' Production Company To Launch Internal Safety Review After Fatal Accident, Possible Prior Gun Incident & Camera Crew Walkout
Read the full story

What Up With That? Returns To ‘SNL’ With Jason Sudeikis, Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski & Nicholas Braun

Jason Sudeikis returned as Vance, the overzealous, tracksuit wearing backup dancer in the latest What Up With That? skit on his SNL hosting debut.

Sudeikis was joined by Fred Armisen as Giuseppe, the Kenny G-esque saxophone player with Kenan Thompson taking on his traditional role as Diondre Cole, the host of the BET talkshow.

The trio were joined by Dune star Oscar Isaac, model Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun, who was not Lindsey Buckingham in a Cousin Greg costume.

It marks the latest take on the classic skit – the first since April 2020, when Brad Pitt, as Dr. Anthony Fauci was joined by Charles Barkley and DJ Khaled featured in a Zoom/pandemic take.

Prior to that, the last What Up With That was in December 2012, featuring a curse word-laden Samuel L. Jackson.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad