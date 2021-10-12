Wendy Williams’ Return Delayed By “Serious” Health Complications, Show Taps Guest Hosts Ahead Of Season Premiere — Update

UPDATED, 11:40 AM: The Wendy Williams Show will return as scheduled on October 18 for its Season 13 premiere, but without Williams as host. Williams “is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties,” The Wendy Williams Show said in a statement Tuesday on Instagram.

She will be replaced for the time being with guest hosts and panels, which the syndicated series says, will be announced soon.

“Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority,” the statement continued. “As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”

PREVIOUS, Sept. 30: The Season 13 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show has been delayed yet again. The syndicated daytime talker said today on the show’s Instagram account that the rescheduled Oct. 4 premiere has been moved to Oct. 18. due to Williams “ongoing health issues.”

The premiere, originally scheduled for Sept. 18, had been moved to Oct. 4 after Williams tested positive for Covid-19. The show’s account today said “Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4,” adding “Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”

The show said Williams “has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work.”

PREVIOUS, Sept. 15: The Wendy Williams Show‘s scheduled Season 13 premiere has been delayed after talk show host Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

The show announced Williams’ diagnosis on its official Instagram account.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” according to the show’s statement. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Earlier this month, the show said Williams would be stepping back from promotional activities ahead of the Season 13 premiere, which had been scheduled for September 20, due to “ongoing health issues.”

Williams has battled various maladies over the last few years. She is battling Graves disease, an immune system disorder, that dates to 1999. She also passed out on live TV in 2017 during the show’s Halloween episode, an incident that was attributed to dehydration.

The show was on hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, but had a brief remote stint with Williams broadcasting from her New York apartment. In December, production was paused for several weeks again so Williams could be with her family following her mother’s death.

The nationally syndicated Wendy Williams Show is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been renewed through the 2021-2022 season by the Fox Television Stations.