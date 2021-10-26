Well Go USA Acquires North American Rights To Irish Creature Feature ‘Unwelcome’, Sells Streaming Rights To Shudder

Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Jon Wright’s (Grabbers, Robot Overlords) horror film, Unwelcome, with plans to release it in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2022.

The film will be distributed to UK theaters by Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. and make its streaming premiere following the close of its theatrical window via AMC Network’s Shudder, which negotiated exclusive North American rights with Well Go.

Hannah John-Kamen (Red Sonja, Black Mirror) and Douglas Booth (Loving Vincent, The Dirt) star in the creature feature, as a couple who escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland, only to hear stories of mysterious beings who live in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. As warned by their new neighbors, in Irish mythology, the Redcaps will come when called to help souls in dire need of rescue, but it’s crucial to remember that there is always a dear price to pay for their aid.

The film scripted by Wright and Mark Stay also stars Golden Globe nominee Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (6 Degrees), Chris Walley (The Young Offenders) and Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones).

Piers Tempest and Peter Touche produced, with Jo Bamford, Sebastian Barker, Jamie Jessop, Janine Modder, Andrea Scarso, Matt Williams, Michael Reuter, Doris Pfardrescher, Alison Thompson, and Mark Gooder exec producing, and Lauren Cox serving as co-producer.

“We are thrilled to bring this new spin on an age-old Irish legend to North American horror fans, who may or may not know about the legend behind this mysterious group of faerie folk,” said Pfardrescher, who serves as Well Go USA Entertainment’s President and CEO. “The entire ensemble of stellar, tried-and-true cast and crew members have really outdone themselves bringing this story to life, and we believe audiences will be delighted by the result.”

Jason Pfardrescher negotiated the Well Go USA acquisition deal, with Emily Gotto brokering Shudder’s.