Ways & Means Expands Presence In Film And TV By Naming Thomas Grabinski As Head Of Development

Thomas Grabinski has been tapped has head of development for Ways & Means . In this newly created role, Grabinski will help develop the company’s growing feature and television slate. Grabinski comes from 3311 Productions and Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment.

“We have an incredible team at W&M and we’re so proud of the work that we’ve made together over the past 9 years,” said Lana Kim and Jett Steiger. “Looking forward, we couldn’t be more excited to continue our expansion into the Film & TV world — working with Thomas to uncover new stories and strengthen our relationships with writers and directors. Narrative work has always been an important part of the culture at W&M and we’re thrilled to have a true film lover like Thomas on the team to guide and support these projects”

Founded in 2012 by Lana Kim and Jett Steiger, the company is an award-winning creative studio based in Los Angeles. Most recently, their film, The Nowhere Inn, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was released by IFC. Prior to that, the indie thriller, Super Dark Times, received an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

“The first thing that struck me working with Ways & Means is their boundless enthusiasm for truly unique ideas,” said Grabinski. “Jett and Lana’s long careers working not only in the world of independent film, but with groundbreaking musicians and commercial directors, gives them a truly adventurous and multi-hyphenate perspective. Nothing fills me with joy like experiencing the work of an exciting new voice and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining a like-minded team with a shared goal: empowering a diversity of artists to bring their singular visions to life.”