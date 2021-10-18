‘Warrior Nun’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Meena Rayann Among 3 Cast In Season 2 Of Netflix Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Meena Rayann (Game of Thrones), Jack Mullarkey (Vikings: Valhalla) and Richard Clothier (Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them) are set for key recurring roles in Netflix drama series Warrior Nun.

Inspired by the manga novels, Warrior Nun hails from creator/executive producer Simon Barry (Ghost Wars, Continuum), who also serves as showrunner. It revolves around a 19-year-old woman (Alba Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she now is part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Rayann will play Yasmine Amunet. Yasmine is a Coptic Nun who is also a scholar and freelance journalist. Yasmine is an intellectual, not a fighter, who finds herself drawn into Warrior Nun Ava’s journey. She is a positive, funny, light-hearted character.

Mullarkey will portray Miguel, a charismatic but mysterious activist who gets caught up in Ava’s mission. He is a keeper of many secrets, and outsiders find him very difficult to figure out.

Clothier is Cardinal William Foster. As the second in command at the Vatican, Cardinal Foster is the type of man you want backing you up. Straightforward, loyal and brilliant, he has fulfilled his duties to the letter since his induction into the church.

Barry executive produces with Stephen Hegyes (White Noise, 50 Dead Men Walking) and David Hayter in season 2. Amy Berg (Counterpart, Da Vinci’s Demons) is consulting producer. Terri Hughes Burton (The 100, Eureka) is co-executive producer.

Best known for playing the role of Vala in Game Of Thrones, Rayann was recently seen with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson in feature The Hustle, and in the award-winning short film No Love Lost. She’s repped by Crimson Media in the U.S. and Simon & How Associates in the UK.

Clothier is repped by United Artists in the UK.