WarnerMedia’s Annual Equity And Inclusion Report Shows Representation Gains

Warner Media has announced its equity and inclusion report findings for the calendar year (2020-2021) which show gains for women and people of color across four areas:

Workforce (including workforce composition and business resource groups for employees), Content (including scripted TV, films, news, and animation), Programs (including creative development and pipeline programs) and Community (including industry and local outreach partnerships and initiatives).

WarnerMedia has seen the biggest increases in on screen representation on U.S. based scripted shows, Warner Bros. pictures in front and behind the camera representation, and animation. Here are some stats from the report.

WarnerMedia U.S.-based Scripted Shows On-Screen Representation:

36% women, up 2% from 2019.

29% people of color, up 5% from 2019

Warner Bros. Pictures’ On-Screen Representation:

29% people of color, up 5% from 2019

WarnerMedia U.S.-based Scripted Shows Behind-the-Camera Representation:

28% women, up 5% from 2019

29% people of color, up 6% from 2019

Warner Bros.’ Pictures’ Behind-the-Camera Representation: 27% women, up 4% from 2019.

27% people of color, up 4% from 2019

Animation:

54% of animated protagonists in development at Cartoon Network are female

52% of lead characters in development at Warner Bros. Animation are female.

“Stories that deeply resonate can change how a person contextualizes the world,” said Jason Kilar, CEO at WarnerMedia. “Not only do we get to work on this, but we get to work on this at scale. We are a missionary team of nearly 30,000 team members… inspired, passionate and, of course, with the potential to do far more. And that is a good thing given there is so much more to do. These were important steps towards making WarnerMedia more equitable and inclusive. And yet we all acknowledge that the bulk of the work is still in front of us.”

The full report highlights how WarnerMedia navigates pivotal moments in the 2020-2021 calendar year through personal stories and accounts.