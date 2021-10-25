Warner Bros TV Defends Dougray Scott Following Further Social Media Allegations From Former ‘Batwoman’ Star Ruby Rose

Warner Bros Television has stepped in to defend actor Dougray Scott after his former Batwoman co-star Ruby Rose made further accusations via social media.

The studio has called Scott — who played Kate Kane/Batwoman’s father, Colonel Jacob Kane, on The CW series — a “consummate professional” and stated that there have never been any “allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part.” The studio also reiterated that Rose was fired over “multiple complaints about workplace behavior.”

“We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott. Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional, and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part. Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set,” the studio noted in a statement. “Warner Bros. Television did not pick up Ruby Rose’s option for an additional season because of multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed by the Studio.”

This comes after Rose doubled down on social media activity over the weekend, blasting Scott and threatening legal action against executive producer Greg Berlanti.

“Dougray. I have too many witnesses coming forward with worse than just your anger Issues [stet].. but ur sueing me for 10 million cos @gberlanti shared his lawyer with you.. please.. come first so I can use the money from that case to take on g berlanti,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

It is unclear what Rose is referring to as Scott has not filed a lawsuit against his former co-star. He did issue a strongly worded statement after Rose’s posts last week in which she accused Scott of misconduct on set including allegedly being abusive to women and hurting a female stunt double.

“As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour,” Scott said. “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Last week, Rose slammed The CW, Warner Bros Television and Berlanti Productions in the blistering online tirade, alleging toxic behavior on the set that drove them from the show, which the actor abruptly left in May 2020. Rose’s initial accusations namechecked Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries and Berlanti as well as Scott.