‘Walking Dead’ Sets Season 11B Premiere Date & Drops New Look At Second Part Of Final Season

The Walking Dead taketh and The Walking Dead giveth.

Just two days before the end of the first part of the 11th and supersized final season of AMC’s zombie apocalypse series airs, the show based on Robert Kirkman’s comics has revealed when it will be back. The second section of eight episodes of the Angela Kang showrun TWD will premiere on February 20, 2022.

No debut date has been given yet for the final eight episodes of the third section of the final season, but they are expected in the second half of next year.

“Thinking about choices, do they even matter anymore?” asks Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon in a teaser that AMC put out today along with the return date announcement. As you can see below, a certain well-armed and well-organized community show up to perhaps put the Survivors in their place for better or worse:

This weekend also sees the “The Badass Women of The Walking Dead Universe” panel at New York Comic Con. Moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown, the October 10 panel features EP Kang, Denise Huth, Lauren Cohan and Paola Lazaro from The Walking Dead Jenna Elfman, Karen David and Christine Evangelista from Fear the Walking Dead; and Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru and Julia Ormond from The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Of course, thought TWD the mothershow is ending, TWD the franchise is far far from over. A Reedus and Melissa McBride-led spinoff is well in the works, there’s still FearTWD, and the new-ish The Walking Dead: World Beyond on AMC. The Andrew Lincoln starring Rick Grimes movies are supposedly still coming from AMC and Universal and there are whispers of much much more from the desk of ex-TWD showrunner Scott M. Gimple

Before all that though, there is the October 10 Season 11A ‘For Blood’ finale, written by Erik Mountain and directed by Sharat Raju, and, no spoilers, but you know there will be a cliffhanger or two.