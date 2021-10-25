‘Virgin River’: Mark Ghanimé & Kai Bradbury Join Season 4 As New Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ghanimé (Helix) and Kai Bradbury (Motherland: Fort Salem) have joined the Season 4 cast of Netflix’s hit romance drama Virgin River as series regulars, opposite Alexandra Breckinridge, Martin Henderson and Tim Matheson.

Virgin River was developed by Sue Tenney, based on the bestselling book series by Robyn Carr. It centers on a nurse practitioner played by Breckenridge, who moves to the remote California town of Virgin River and finds that life there isn’t as simple as she expected.

Highlights in season 3 included a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane, a new romance and a cliffhanger.

Ghanimé will play Dr. Cameron Hayek, the clinic’s dashing new physician.

Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town – especially with the ladies of Virgin River.

Bradbury will portray Denny Cutler, Doc’s (Matheson) long-lost grandson. He shows up in Virgin River to forge a connection with the grandfather he just recently learned about. But Denny comes bearing a dark secret.

Returning cast also includes Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini and Annette O’Toole.

Tenney executive produces and serves as showrunner. Jocelyn Freid, Amy Palmer Robertson, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry and Robyn Carr also executive produce.

Virgin River was renewed for two more seasons, through Season 5, in September. The 20-episode order follows strong performances of both Season 2 in later 2020-early 2021 and Season 3 this past summer.

Ghanimé played the series regular role of Sergio Balleseros on Syfy series Helix. His other credits include Private Eyes, Reign, Wynonna Earp, Slasher and most recently The Bold Type and feature The Wedding Planners. Ghanimé is repped by Performers Management.

Bradbury was the series lead in CBC/CW series Warigami. His other recent credits include a heavily recurring role on Motherland: Fort Salem, and appearances on Netflix’s Altered Carbon, CW’s Supernatural and Amazon’s The Boys as well as films for Lifetime. Bradbury is repped by Innovative Artists, Premiere Talent Management and Gilbertson Entertainment.