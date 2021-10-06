‘Vigil’ Creator Teases Second Season Day After Submarine Thriller Posts Ratings Record

×
The creator of BBC1’s smash submarine thriller Vigil has teased a second season just a day after the show’s debut episode posted a three-year UK ratings high.

Tom Edge, who has penned episodes of The Crown, told Shrine PodcastsVigil: The Interview special that he is “busily working away” on series two of Line of Duty producer World Productions’ thriller, which stars Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones.

Edge said the production team “started talking a while back about what else we might want to do” with the show, insisting it “can’t be a photocopy of what we did last time.”

Edge’s comments came a day after the first episode of Vigil consolidated to become the most-watched UK show for more than three years, with 13.4 million viewers watching over the past 30 days.

The previous best was 2018’s Bodyguard, which was also made for BBC1, produced by World Productions and written by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio.

At time of publication, the BBC had not responded to Deadline’s request for comment on the second season.

