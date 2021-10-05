‘Vigil’ Breaks Three-Year UK Ratings Record; Collective Media Group Pushes Into LatAm; BBC Earth YouTube Channel Hits 10m Subs Mark – Global Briefs

Vigil breaks UK ratings record

BBC1 drama Vigil from Line of Duty indie World Productions has become the UK’s top-rated show for more than three years. The submarine thriller, which stars Suranne Jones, drew in the best rating since World Productions’ Bodyguard to reach 13.4 million viewers for its first episode, according to 30-day consolidated data from the BBC. BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said the six-parter “kept viewers hooked like no other and is testament to the power of the writing and brilliant cast and crew”. The series was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer. It was written and created by writer Tom Edge, with episodes by Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani, and based on an original idea by George Aza-Selinger.

Collective Media Group pushes into Latin America

Collective Media Group, the indie recently set up by former ViaccomCBS international execs Claire McArdle and Rebecca Knight, is readying a LatAm push with the hire of producer/director Arianna Perretta as senior producer and LatAm lead. Perretta, whose credits include Netflix’s Bad Sports and CNN’s Lost World of Pompeii, will expand Collective’s relationship with broadcasters and streamers in the region. McArdle and Knight already have experience in LatAm and the indie has also tied with former Argentinian footballer Joacquin Medinilla-Cabotti on the talent and access side. “Latin America has one of the world’s most passionate and committed audiences,” said McArdle.

BBC Earth YouTube hits 10m subs mark

BBC Studios’ BBC Earth YouTube channel has become the commercial outfit’s first YouTube channel to cross the 10m subscriber mark. The channel is one of only 700 on YouTube to hit the milestone, which unlocks YouTube’s elusive Diamond Play Button. Featuring highlights and clips from BBCS landmarks such as Blue Planet II, Life and Dynasties, the channel’s content has had more than 3.5 billion views.