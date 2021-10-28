Viggo Mortensen & Caleb Landry Jones Starring In Alex Gibney’s Vietnam Thriller ‘Two Wolves’ – AFM

Viggo Mortensen and Caleb Landry Jones will lead the cast of Two Wolves, a Vietnam War-set thriller being helmed by Oscar nominated documentarian Alex Gibney.

The pic tells the story of helicopter pilot Hugh Thompson who, during the Wwr, turned against his fellow soldiers to halt the massacre of unarmed civilians in the village of My Lai, and rescued survivors of the atrocities.

Instead of being treated as a hero, Thompson was branded a traitor and threatened with court-martial. It came down to General William ‘Ray’ Peers to investigate what really happened at My Lai and to corroborate the truth of Hugh Thompson’s story.

Anthony McCarten (The Theory Of Everything) has written the screenplay with Matt Cook (The Informer). Producers are Paul Higgins for Fields Park, Peter Saraf, Will Clarke for Altitude Film Entertainment, Alex Gibney for Jigsaw Pictures along with Big Beach..

Altitude is handling international sales and will introduce to the project to buyers at the virtual AFM. This is Gibney’s return to directing fiction features after working on pics including The Ruling Classroom earlier in his career.

“This is a film I have wanted to make for seven years. Now that I have the right team in place, we can tell this powerful tale,” said Alex Gibney. “It’s a true story about how everyday people can become heroes, not through supernatural powers, but through a commitment to do the right thing in the worst possible circumstances. Since Enron, I’ve been making films about people who abuse their power. This is film about two men who fought back.”